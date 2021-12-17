Dr. Louis Butera, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Butera, DO is a Neurology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Butera's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neurology4631 N Congress Ave Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 296-3846
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Butera is so amazing. He took his time and explained everything to me and has the best bedside manner. Would highly recommend seeing him!!
About Dr. Louis Butera, DO
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1134221369
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Butera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Butera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butera.
