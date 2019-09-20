Overview of Dr. Louis Cady, MD

Dr. Louis Cady, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and Memorial Hospital And Health Care Center.



Dr. Cady works at Cady Wellness in Newburgh, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

