Overview of Dr. Louis Camilien, MD

Dr. Louis Camilien, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center|SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn



Dr. Camilien works at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.