Dr. Louis Camilien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Camilien, MD
Dr. Louis Camilien, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Kings County Hospital Center|SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
Dr. Camilien works at
Dr. Camilien's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Camilien delivered all of my 5 children. I always experienced him as a great doctor.
About Dr. Louis Camilien, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French
- 1104898899
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center|SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn
Frequently Asked Questions
