See All Pediatricians in Aurora, IL
Dr. Louis Camras, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Camras, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Camras, MD

Dr. Louis Camras, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.

Dr. Camras works at Aurora Pediatric Clinic in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Camras' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Aurora Pediatric Clinic
    1300 N Highland Ave Ste 4, Aurora, IL 60506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 896-7788

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis
Circumcision
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiolitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Camras?

    May 23, 2019
    Dr. Camras is very patient especially since he is by himself now. He has moved to a smaller office but it's just on the other side (#6) which makes it easy to find.
    — May 23, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Camras, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Camras, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Camras to family and friends

    Dr. Camras' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Camras

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Camras, MD.

    About Dr. Louis Camras, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386618866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Luth Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Luth Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Camras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Camras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Camras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Camras works at Aurora Pediatric Clinic in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Camras’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Camras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camras.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Camras, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.