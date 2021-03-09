Overview of Dr. Louis Caplan, MD

Dr. Louis Caplan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Caplan works at BIDMC Department of Neurology in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.