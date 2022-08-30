Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Catalano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
Dr. Louis Catalano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Dr. Catalano's Office Locations
Excela Health Outpatient Rehabilitation - Medical Commons Two540 South St, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 261-5610
N. I. W.p.433 Frye Farm Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 537-0885
Latrobe Area Hospital1 Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 261-5610
- 4 100 Excela Health Dr Ste 202D, Latrobe, PA 15650 Directions (724) 532-5360
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Catalano for 6 years now. Before I came to this office, I had never-ending debilitating migraines. (I was in a bad car accident as a child and I have cervical kyphosis). I had to stop working because of how bad they were. It took about 3-4 years to get them under control. I get Injections every 10 weeks. The key for me was to get them every 10 weeks not 12 weeks. I am prescribed a few other preventative medications. I have been able to go back to work and get my life back. Dr. Catalano never gave up on me. He is always there to help me when I struggle. He is extremely kind and patient, and incredibly intelligent. I’m so thankful that I chose to come to Dr. Catalano. Thank you for helping me get my life back.
About Dr. Louis Catalano, MD
- Neurology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1720046394
Education & Certifications
- Neurological Inst-Columbia P&S
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Presby-St Lukes Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Catalano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Catalano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Catalano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Catalano has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Catalano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Catalano speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Catalano. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Catalano.
