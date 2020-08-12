See All General Dentists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS

Dentistry
5.0 (397)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Dentistry.

Dr. Cerillo works at General and Implant Dentistry in Tampa, FL with other offices in San Antonio, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Palms Office
    15277 Amberly Dr, Tampa, FL 33647 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 771-7935
  2. 2
    San Antonio Office
    32347 State Road 52 Ste B, San Antonio, FL 33576 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-6289

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore
Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth
Canker Sore

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Plaque
Preventive Care Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 397 ratings
    Patient Ratings (397)
    5 Star
    (387)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Cerillo?

    Aug 12, 2020
    Best dentist I've been to, makes you very comfortable with his pleasant manner and concern for you to have a healthy mouth and smile. Office is always immaculate and the staff is wonderful. He's honest and honors his work if need be. You won't be disappointed and won't want to see anyone else to care for your teeth.
    Margaret Day — Aug 12, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cerillo to family and friends

    Dr. Cerillo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Cerillo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS.

    About Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619199023
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Dentistry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Cerillo, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cerillo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cerillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    397 patients have reviewed Dr. Cerillo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cerillo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cerillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cerillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.