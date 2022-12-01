Overview of Dr. Louis Chang, MD

Dr. Louis Chang, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from State University Of New York|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate College of Medicine and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Suburban Hospital and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.



Dr. Chang works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY with other offices in Bethesda, MD and Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.