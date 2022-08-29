Dr. Louis Chanin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Chanin, DO
Overview of Dr. Louis Chanin, DO
Dr. Louis Chanin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Dr. Chanin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chanin's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Louis R. Chanin60 Physicians Ln Ste 1, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (662) 349-0707
-
2
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (662) 349-0707
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chanin?
Easy to get an appointment and welcoming environment
About Dr. Louis Chanin, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1487827853
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chanin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chanin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chanin works at
Dr. Chanin has seen patients for Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chanin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Chanin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chanin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.