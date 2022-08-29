Overview of Dr. Louis Chanin, DO

Dr. Louis Chanin, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. Chanin works at Family Ear Nose & Throat Care in Southaven, MS with other offices in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.