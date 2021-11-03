Dr. Louis Christiansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christiansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Christiansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Christiansen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Clinics Laboratory Fir Street300 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101 Directions (619) 446-1725Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Christiansen?
Dr. Christiansen is a great listener and a truly caring doctor. He takes the time to listen to all of my concerns and answers all of my questions with detailed answers.
About Dr. Louis Christiansen, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639187743
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Christiansen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christiansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christiansen has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christiansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Christiansen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christiansen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christiansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christiansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.