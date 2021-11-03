Overview

Dr. Louis Christiansen, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Christiansen works at SHARP REES-STEELY MEDICAL GROUP in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.