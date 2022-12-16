See All Podiatric Surgeons in Collegeville, PA
Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (106)
Map Pin Small Collegeville, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM

Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Ciliberti works at Premier Orthopaedics in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Phoenixville, PA, Pottstown, PA, Exton, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM
Dr. Justin Guiliana, DPM
5.0 (62)
View Profile
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
Dr. Howard Schultheiss Jr, DPM
4.9 (193)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
Dr. Kevin Short, DPM
5.0 (231)
View Profile

Dr. Ciliberti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Collegeville Office
    599 Arcola Rd, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 409-2754
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Premier Orthopaedics
    300 Springhouse Dr Ste 200, Collegeville, PA 19426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 409-2754
  3. 3
    Premier Orthopaedics
    826 Main St Ste 202, Phoenixville, PA 19460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 415-1600
  4. 4
    Premier Orthopaedics
    1569 Medical Dr Ste 200, Pottstown, PA 19464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 323-9064
  5. 5
    Exton Office (John Young Way)
    491 John Young Way Ste 100, Exton, PA 19341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 280-1578
  6. 6
    Ruggiero Orthopaedic Assoc. Ltd. P C.
    266 Lancaster Ave Ste 200, Malvern, PA 19355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 644-6900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 106 ratings
    Patient Ratings (106)
    5 Star
    (90)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ciliberti?

    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Ciliberti performed my surgery and he was great from the initial consult all the way thru releasing me. 3 offices so easily accessible. Great bedside manner, and easy to talk to. He's also the best dressed Dr. I ever had, lol...
    Gary Coppola — Dec 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ciliberti to family and friends

    Dr. Ciliberti's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ciliberti

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM.

    About Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568607802
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania Orthopaedic Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Texas A&M University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciliberti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ciliberti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ciliberti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ciliberti has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ciliberti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    106 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciliberti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciliberti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciliberti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciliberti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Louis Ciliberti, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.