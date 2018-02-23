Dr. Louis Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Susan and Leonard Feinstein IBD Clinical Center17 E 102nd St Fl 5, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Superb. Pays attention to all of the details, has endless patience, explains so clearly what he thinks and why he thinks that way. Very, very bright and caring.
- Gastroenterology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1144425679
- Hospital Of The University Of
- Hospital Of The University Of
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
