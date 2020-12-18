Dr. Louis Conte, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Conte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Conte, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Conte, DO
Dr. Louis Conte, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Roselle Park, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Bayonne Medical Center.
Dr. Conte's Office Locations
West Scharf Conte Bastianelli505 CHESTNUT ST, Roselle Park, NJ 07204 Directions (908) 772-8353
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing physician. He makes you feel so relaxed. Loves to talk and educates you to your issues and reassures. I wish I could use him as my primary! Vince Z
About Dr. Louis Conte, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952356651
Education & Certifications
- NYCOM/Union Hospital
- Union Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Conte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Conte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Conte using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Conte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Conte works at
Dr. Conte has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Conte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Conte speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Conte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Conte.
