Dr. Louis Costello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Costello, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Costello, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Village, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Kentucky.
Dr. Costello works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Costello Clinic2820 Village Pkwy Ste 620, Highland Village, TX 75077 Directions (940) 231-3693Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Costello?
About Dr. Louis Costello, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184720799
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw
- University Of Kentucky
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Costello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Costello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Costello works at
Dr. Costello has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Costello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Costello. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Costello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Costello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Costello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.