Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD
Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED and is affiliated with Long Island College Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, Richmond University Medical Center, Staten Island University Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Cutolo's Office Locations
Louis C. Cutolo, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S1557 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 720-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island College Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I looked around to check out other doctors on Staten Island for my breast augmentation but when I found Dr Cutolo and his staff I knew I was in the right place. He explained everything to me and everything about the experience was accurate. During the initial consultation he discussed all of the issues about breast implants. He even did 3 D imaging that showed me how I would look and it was incredible! He discussed the recovery and everything he said came true. The office staff was amazing.
About Dr. Louis Cutolo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1932144896
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Staten Island Univ Hosp
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Coby College
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cutolo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cutolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cutolo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cutolo.
