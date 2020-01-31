Overview of Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD

Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Cuzzone works at Neurology Associates of Norwalk PC in Norwalk, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.