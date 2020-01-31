Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cuzzone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD
Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Cuzzone's Office Locations
Neurology Associates of Norwalk PC637 West Ave Ste 200, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-5000
- 2 605 West Ave Ste 2, Norwalk, CT 06850 Directions (203) 853-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
- Norwalk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cuzzone meets you with a smile, and exudes a confident, but gentle manner. I appreciate how closely he listens to my concerns, and remembers my medical history. I am lucky to have him as my Neurologist.
About Dr. Louis Cuzzone, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1407957103
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Neurology
Dr. Cuzzone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cuzzone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cuzzone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cuzzone works at
Dr. Cuzzone has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Nerve Conduction Studies and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cuzzone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cuzzone speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cuzzone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cuzzone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cuzzone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cuzzone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.