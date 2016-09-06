Overview of Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD

Dr. Louis Dalaveris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Dalaveris works at Metroeyemd in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Retinopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.