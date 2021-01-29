See All Rheumatologists in Gastonia, NC
Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO

Rheumatology
3.4 (14)
Map Pin Small Gastonia, NC
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO

Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Dalessandro works at Caromont Rheumatology in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dalessandro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Caromont Rheumatology
    660 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 302, Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 671-6438

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Caromont Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 29, 2021
    Angela C Smith — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407843808
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalessandro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalessandro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalessandro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalessandro works at Caromont Rheumatology in Gastonia, NC. View the full address on Dr. Dalessandro’s profile.

    Dr. Dalessandro has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalessandro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalessandro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalessandro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalessandro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalessandro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

