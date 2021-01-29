Overview of Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO

Dr. Louis Dalessandro, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dalessandro works at Caromont Rheumatology in Gastonia, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Malaise and Fatigue along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.