Overview

Dr. Louis D'Avignon, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. D'Avignon works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.