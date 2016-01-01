Overview of Dr. Louis Degennaro, MD

Dr. Louis Degennaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.