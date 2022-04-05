See All Plastic Surgeons in Sandy Springs, GA
Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (46)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD

Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dejoseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6085 Barfield Rd, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 457-6303

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne
Acne
Acne Scars
Adult Acne

Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scars Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Cellulite Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Freckle Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Thinning of Skin Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 46 ratings
Patient Ratings (46)
5 Star
(43)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Apr 05, 2022
I had a QT facelift, neck lift, laser revision for acne scars and my upper and lower eyes done with Dr. DeJoseph. He did a wonderful job, and I still look like myself, but just so much better. I have a chin and jawline again. I will no longer dread photos from any angle. I only took one pain pill after surgery. Dr. DeJoseph has a wonderful sense of humor and bedside manner. You can tell he loves what he does. The pain was just not that bad, and I am so glad I went to him for surgery. His office staff is wonderful. Lauren is accommodating and when I had a question on the weekend, someone promptly called me back. Two of my friends had surgery with Dr. DeJoseph several years back, and they both have had lasting results, one of them was 20 years ago! If you are thinking of having surgery, I would definitely go ahead and do it. He is not the least expensive, but your face is too important to risk with anyone else.
— Apr 05, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD
About Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 25 years of experience
  • English, Chinese, Russian and Spanish
  • 1851486955
Education & Certifications

  • Aafprs Emory University
  • Case Wstn Rsrv University
  • University Hosps
  • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
  • King's College
  • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Louis Dejoseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejoseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dejoseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dejoseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejoseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejoseph.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejoseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejoseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

