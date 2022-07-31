Dr. Louis Eichel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eichel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Eichel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Eichel, MD
Dr. Louis Eichel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Dr. Eichel works at
Dr. Eichel's Office Locations
Center for Urology2615 Culver Rd Ste 100, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 227-4000
Rochester General Hospital1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eichel is knowledgeable, highly skilled, and patient focused. His office is well run, with great follow-through and efficiency. To a person, everyone on staff listened, asked great questions, and attended to my husband's needs. The surgery Dr. Eichel performed gave him his life back. We are so grateful.
About Dr. Louis Eichel, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Urology
Dr. Eichel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eichel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eichel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Eichel has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eichel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Eichel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eichel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eichel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eichel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.