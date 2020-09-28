See All General Surgeons in Mountain Home, AR
Dr. Louis Elkins, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Mountain Home, AR
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Elkins, MD

Dr. Louis Elkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Elkins works at Baxter Cardiac Thoracic/Vas Sgy in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Elkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baxter Regional Heart Clinic
    Baxter Regional Heart Clinic
628 Hospital Dr Ste 3-E, Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 508-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Baxter Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Drainage of Pleural Cavity With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Pipefitters
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 28, 2020
    Sep 28, 2020
Dr. Elkins and staff are great! My husband had 3 anyurisms and Dr. Elkins saved his life! Highly recommend!
Janice Bandy
    Janice Bandy — Sep 28, 2020
    About Dr. Louis Elkins, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1114993060
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Boston University Medical Center Program
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Elkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elkins works at Baxter Cardiac Thoracic/Vas Sgy in Mountain Home, AR. View the full address on Dr. Elkins’s profile.

    Dr. Elkins has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

