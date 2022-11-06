Overview of Dr. Louis Emmer, MD

Dr. Louis Emmer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF ITAJUBA and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Emmer works at Dgs Neurological Pllc in Staten Island, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.