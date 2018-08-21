Dr. Esquivel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Esquivel, MD
Overview
Dr. Louis Esquivel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Esquivel works at
Locations
Magnolia Medical & Aesthetics19141 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 504, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 600-3335
Staff Builders Hh Care San Antonio3740 Colony Dr Ste 280, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 745-0918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Esquivel impressed me from our first meeting together. He is very knowledgeable and patient. He has ordered several lab tests for my condition that other doctors didn't suggest or even want to consider. He sincerely wants to find the cause and not just treat the symptoms like most main stream doctors. I have only had three visits with him so far, but I have learned more about what is causing my condition in those three visits than all the other doctors combined I have seen in the past.
About Dr. Louis Esquivel, MD
- Family Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1760472682
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Esquivel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esquivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Esquivel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esquivel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esquivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esquivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.