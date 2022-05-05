Dr. Fabre Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD
Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fabre Jr works at
Dr. Fabre Jr's Office Locations
Fermin Briones Jr MD PA4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Faber Takes the time to go over diagnosis with you it's also willing to work with you on medications to find a best solution for whatever disorder you have. He is always asking for your input And that is something that is important to me as a patient. I like the fact the he understands we all have different needs.
About Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1144323718
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabre Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabre Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabre Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabre Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabre Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabre Jr.
