Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (11)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Call for new patient details
54 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD

Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Fabre Jr works at Alamo Mental Health Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fabre Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fermin Briones Jr MD PA
    4242 Medical Dr Ste 6300, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 05, 2022
    Dr Faber Takes the time to go over diagnosis with you it's also willing to work with you on medications to find a best solution for whatever disorder you have. He is always asking for your input And that is something that is important to me as a patient. I like the fact the he understands we all have different needs.
    Robert — May 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD
    About Dr. Louis Fabre Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144323718
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fabre Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fabre Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabre Jr works at Alamo Mental Health Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fabre Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Fabre Jr has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Bipolar Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabre Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabre Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabre Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabre Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabre Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

