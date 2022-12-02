Overview of Dr. Louis Faiella, MD

Dr. Louis Faiella, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Faiella works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.