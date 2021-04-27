Dr. Louis Felder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Felder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Felder, MD
Dr. Louis Felder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and Penn Highlands Mon Valley.
Dr. Felder's Office Locations
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates5140 Liberty Ave Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2300
Fmc Monongalia County3000 Mon Health Medical Park Dr, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 285-6770
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates100 Stoops Dr Ste 340, Monongahela, PA 15063 Directions (412) 681-2300
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates2580 Haymaker Rd Ste 105, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 372-3336
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Felder is, by far, the most gentle and kind doctor I’ve met. His office staff is equally nice.
About Dr. Louis Felder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1083682637
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder works at
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Nosebleed, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
