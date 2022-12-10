Overview

Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnolcgica De Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.



Dr. Fernandez works at Institute for Cardiovascular Disease in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.