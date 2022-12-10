See All Cardiologists in Doral, FL
Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (44)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Doral, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Tecnolcgica De Santiago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar.

Dr. Fernandez works at Institute for Cardiovascular Disease in Doral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Murmur, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Cardiovascular Disease
    2301 NW 87th Ave Ste 502, Doral, FL 33172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Dec 10, 2022
    Dr. Fernandez is exceedingly knowledgeable and his bedside manner is among the best I have ever seen. He will patiently listen to all of your concerns and answer every single question no matter how superfluous. His medical staff is equally competent, welcoming, and informative. His equipment is top of the line, the location offers free and easy parking, and the waiting room is spacious and comfortable. MY ONLY CAVEAT: admin staffers sometimes let potentially critical issues fall through the cracks and will berate you for pointing it out. Otherwise I would have awarded 5 stars. However, regardless of the organizational quality of a practice, it ultimately falls on us patients to remain vigilant in order to prevent clerical slip-ups from putting us at risk.
    — Dec 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD
    About Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952388274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Jersey Shore Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Tecnolcgica De Santiago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Institute for Cardiovascular Disease in Doral, FL. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Angina and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

