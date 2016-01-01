Overview of Dr. Louis Flaspohler, MD

Dr. Louis Flaspohler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.



Dr. Flaspohler works at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Vasculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.