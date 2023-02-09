Dr. Galdieri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Galdieri, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Galdieri, MD
Dr. Louis Galdieri, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Galdieri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galdieri's Office Locations
-
1
Urology Group Of New Jersey741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galdieri?
I found Dr. Galdieri to be a wonderful doctor and advisor. He took the time to explain and formulate a plan with me so that I was clear about each step of the way. Lovely bedside manner and very thorough and knowledgeable about his expertise. Additionally, his office staff was really super in follow up and guidance. Can't thank you all enough!
About Dr. Louis Galdieri, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1124024146
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center/NEOUCOM (Ohio)
- United Hosps Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- College of Holy Cross
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galdieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galdieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galdieri works at
Dr. Galdieri has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galdieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galdieri speaks Italian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Galdieri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galdieri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galdieri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galdieri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.