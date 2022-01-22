Overview of Dr. Louis Galli, DPM

Dr. Louis Galli, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Galli works at Galli Podiatric Foot and Ankle Associates PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.