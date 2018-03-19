Overview of Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM

Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Gambetta works at Dr. Louis Gambetta DPM in Little Falls, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.