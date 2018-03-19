Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambetta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM
Overview of Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM
Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Falls, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Gambetta works at
Dr. Gambetta's Office Locations
-
1
Anthony Laneve MD275 Paterson Ave Fl 1, Little Falls, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 785-3334Monday1:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gambetta?
I am extremely likely to highly recommend Dr. Gambetta. What a great Dr. So knowledgeable and very caring. He really listens to what you are saying. He explains things in great detail. The Receptionist is so sweet and courteous too. Scheduling was easy. The office is very clean. Not a long wait time at all, but if there was I wouldn't mind, this Dr. is worth it.
About Dr. Louis Gambetta, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1588799209
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fordham University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gambetta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambetta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambetta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gambetta works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambetta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambetta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gambetta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gambetta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.