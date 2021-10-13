Overview of Dr. Louis Garrot, MD

Dr. Louis Garrot, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Garrot works at Georgia Cancer Specialists in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.