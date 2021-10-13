Dr. Louis Garrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Garrot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Garrot, MD
Dr. Louis Garrot, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Garrot works at
Dr. Garrot's Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists790 Church St NE Ste 335, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 590-8311
Georgia Cancer Specialists228 Riverstone Dr, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 479-1870
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Such a nice down to earth Dr.I have never seen a polite Dr.like him. Very friendly, intelligent and always helpful.His staff is also very good .
About Dr. Louis Garrot, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garrot has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garrot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garrot has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garrot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Garrot. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garrot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.