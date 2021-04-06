Dr. Louis Geller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Geller, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Geller, DPM
Dr. Louis Geller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Geller's Office Locations
Geller Foot and Ankle Center and Wound Care Clinic
28460 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village, MI 48076
(248) 353-0096
Monday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 4:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Maintenance severe ankle arthritis care and developed stasis ankle ulcer. He treated ulcer and surrounding itchy painful dermatitis with excellent care.Top Doc!
About Dr. Louis Geller, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134100720
Education & Certifications
- Kern Hospital and Medical Center
- Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine
- Michigan State University
