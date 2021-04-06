See All Podiatric Surgeons in Lathrup Village, MI
Dr. Louis Geller, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (20)
Map Pin Small Lathrup Village, MI
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Louis Geller, DPM

Dr. Louis Geller, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Scholl College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Geller works at Geller Foot Clinic in Lathrup Village, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Geller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Geller Foot and Ankle Center and Wound Care Clinic
    28460 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 353-0096
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Maintenance severe ankle arthritis care and developed stasis ankle ulcer. He treated ulcer and surrounding itchy painful dermatitis with excellent care.Top Doc!
    Jerry — Apr 06, 2021
