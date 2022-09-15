See All Sports Medicine Doctors in North Charleston, SC
Dr. Louis Gerena, MD

Sports Medicine
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small North Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Louis Gerena, MD

Dr. Louis Gerena, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. 

Dr. Gerena works at MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion in North Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC, SUMMERVILLE, SC and Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gerena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health North Area Medical Pavilion
    8992 University Blvd Fl 3, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park
    1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park
    5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Diabetes Type 2
Abdominal Pain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Louis Gerena, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1588013221
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Gerena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerena has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerena. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

