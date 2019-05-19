See All General Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Louis Glass, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (10)
Map Pin Small Scottsdale, AZ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Glass, MD

Dr. Louis Glass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Dr. Glass works at Desert Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glass' Office Locations

    Desert Plastic Surgery
    9977 N 90th St Ste 178, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 947-7401
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Appendicitis

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Injuries Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Appendiceal Tumor Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bowel Strangulation Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Perforation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Industrial Injury Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Large Bowel Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sigmoid Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 19, 2019
    After 2 trips to the ER I was recommended by Honor Health to consult with Dr Glass. Best advice I ever took. He explained the hernia procedure very clearly, answered all my concerns and I followed through with surgery. He called me back the day after as I was having concerns. He was attentive and I was aware that with his extreme knowledge of the human body, I was in good hands. Thank you Dr. Glass.
    — May 19, 2019
    About Dr. Louis Glass, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Maricopa Med Center
    • Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glass works at Desert Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Glass’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.