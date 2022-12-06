Overview

Dr. Louis Gleckel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate/Kings Co Hosp and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gleckel works at Lake Success Cardiology and Internal Medicine in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.