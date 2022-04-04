Dr. Louis Griffel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Griffel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Louis Griffel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
UMG Gastroenterology125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 419-8119
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
As far as doctors go Dr. Griffel is the best he’s not only an amazing doctor extremely intelligent and personable he is a wonderful human being. I’m so thankful for him. Always will be
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902976582
- Umdnj-Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- Penn Hosp
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
