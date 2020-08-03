Dr. Louis Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Gutierrez, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Louis Gutierrez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Gutierrez's Office Locations
Louis Gutierrez, MD16799 Ne 1st Ave, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 652-3424
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hes delivered all 3 of my children, mot to mention i had 3 high risk pregnancies. Not only was he extremely attentive but he also checks on u when he knows u are in pain or extremely uncomfortable
About Dr. Louis Gutierrez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Creole
- 1063597532
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Creole.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.