Dr. Louis Haenel, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (66)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Louis Haenel, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Candler Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Roper Hospital.

Dr. Haenel works at Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology in Charleston, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology
    2093 Henry Tecklenburg Dr Ste 300E, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 724-2011
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology
    8950 University Blvd Ste 150, North Charleston, SC 29406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 724-2011
    Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Endocrinology
    1101 Bowman Rd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 724-2011
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    James Island Office
    325 Folly Rd Ste 102A, Charleston, SC 29412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 724-2011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • Candler Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Nov 02, 2019
    Absolutely stunning physician. Extraordinarily thorough and explained things in terms I could understand.. Excellent bedside manner. Very .generous with his valuable time. Could not ask for more..
    Doug — Nov 02, 2019
    About Dr. Louis Haenel, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669412995
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Haenel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haenel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haenel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haenel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haenel has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haenel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Haenel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haenel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haenel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haenel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

