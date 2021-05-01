Dr. Louis Hamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Hamer, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Hamer, MD
Dr. Louis Hamer, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Hamer's Office Locations
Harlingen Critical Care PA5010 Crenshaw Rd Ste 100, Pasadena, TX 77505 Directions (832) 399-0399
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Louis Hamer, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326083288
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamer speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.
