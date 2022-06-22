Overview of Dr. Louis Hebert, MD

Dr. Louis Hebert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore, Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hebert works at Slidell Ear Nose And Throat in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Labyrinthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.