Dr. Louis Heitke, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Heitke, DDS
Overview
Dr. Louis Heitke, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madison, WI.
Dr. Heitke works at
Locations
-
1
Isthmus Dental122 E Johnson St, Madison, WI 53703 Directions (608) 571-3061Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Dental Network of America
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Heitke?
About Dr. Louis Heitke, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073778668
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heitke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitke accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitke works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.