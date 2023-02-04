Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD
Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Horn IV's Office Locations
Louis Horn IV1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-1010
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Wayne Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He is very nice and kind. And I been see him long time I think he is very good spine back sergeant doctor.
About Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Parkland Hosp-U Tex Sw Mc
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Vanderbilt University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horn IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horn IV accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horn IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.