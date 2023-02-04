See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD

Emergency Medicine
4.7 (38)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD

Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Memorial Health University Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus, St. Joseph's Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Horn IV works at Louis Horn IV in Savannah, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horn IV's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Louis Horn IV
    1 E Jackson Blvd, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Georgia Regional Medical Center
  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 04, 2023
    He is very nice and kind. And I been see him long time I think he is very good spine back sergeant doctor.
    Mio — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568451607
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Internship
    • Parkland Hosp-U Tex Sw Mc
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Louis Horn IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horn IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horn IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Horn IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horn IV.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

