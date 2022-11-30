Dr. Louis Jurist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Jurist, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Jurist, MD
Dr. Louis Jurist, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Jurist's Office Locations
New England Hand Associates54 Baker Avenue Ext Ste 201, Concord, MA 01742 Directions
New England Hand Associates PC761 Worcester Rd Fl 3, Framingham, MA 01701 Directions (508) 460-3291
New England Hand Associates321 Fortune Blvd Ste 104, Milford, MA 01757 Directions (508) 872-7881
New England Hand Associates113 Littleton Rd Ste 208, Westford, MA 01886 Directions (508) 872-7881
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jurist is direct and gentle. He examined my issue and responded to my questions with the amount of info I wanted and needed. I would go back to him immediately if I hD another issue with my hand.
About Dr. Louis Jurist, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1225010440
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
