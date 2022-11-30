Overview of Dr. Louis Jurist, MD

Dr. Louis Jurist, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco



Dr. Jurist works at New England Hand Associates in Concord, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA, Milford, MA and Westford, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.