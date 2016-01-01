Dr. Louis Kantaros, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kantaros is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Kantaros, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Louis Kantaros, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Kantaros works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Center - Poughkeepsie - Columbia St1 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
2
Vassar Brothers Medical Center45 Reade Pl, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 473-1188
-
3
Mid-hudson Valley Early Education Center115 Delafield St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 790-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kantaros?
About Dr. Louis Kantaros, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1740253798
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kantaros has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kantaros accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kantaros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kantaros works at
Dr. Kantaros has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kantaros on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kantaros speaks Greek and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kantaros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kantaros.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kantaros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kantaros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.