Dr. Kanter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Louis Kanter, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Kanter, MD
Dr. Louis Kanter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center and Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Kanter works at
Dr. Kanter's Office Locations
Louis Scott Kanter MD - Hawthone Healthcare565 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 112, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 918-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent medical care for many years. Very thorough with excellent attention to detail. Also a low-key demeanor and a patient man.
About Dr. Louis Kanter, MD
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.