Dr. Louis Kasner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Louis Kasner, MD
Dr. Louis Kasner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
Dr. Kasner works at
Dr. Kasner's Office Locations
Center For Excellence In Eye Care8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 400E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 598-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kasner literally saved my sight. My right eye retina detached and the world went dark for me. I went to see Dr. Kasner immediately. Initially Dr. Kasner injected some type of gas into my eye to prevent my retina from completely detaching. Soon after that, when the eye was ready, he performed laser surgery to reattach my retina. All along, Dr. Kasner was calm, empathetic, and reassuring. Need I say more? You just can’t do better than this. Dr, Kasner saved my sight.
About Dr. Louis Kasner, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1225046832
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kasner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kasner works at
Dr. Kasner has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.