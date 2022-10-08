Overview of Dr. Louis Kasner, MD

Dr. Louis Kasner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital



Dr. Kasner works at Center For Excellence In Eye Care in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.