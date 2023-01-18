Dr. Louis Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Louis Katz, MD
Overview of Dr. Louis Katz, MD
Dr. Louis Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University De Dijon Uer De Med Dijon France and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Louis A. Katz, MD20 5th Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10011 Directions
- 2 1 Saint Avenue And16 St, New York City, NY 10003 Directions (212) 420-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Katz has been my doctor since I was 21 years old and now I am in my severties. I was sent to him when I worked for a University and he was thankfully the doctor to faculty and staff. Our history has been long and words cannot express how grateful I am. He has cared for not only me but my Sister and Mother and Father. His compassion and knowledge knows no boundaries. There is no better, smarter or compassionate.
About Dr. Louis Katz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1437207503
Education & Certifications
- University De Dijon Uer De Med Dijon France
Dr. Katz speaks French, Hebrew and Yiddish.
